iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s 6th Largest Position

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,939 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 5.2% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $72,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 43,782 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares during the period. Wealth CMT boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 809,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,409 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $71.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,971,137 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average is $68.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

