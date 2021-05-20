iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 110,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

