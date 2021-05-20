iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.19 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.46.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

