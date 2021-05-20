iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,410 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned about 4.94% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $38,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.55. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,010. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.33. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $78.67 and a 52-week high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

