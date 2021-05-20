iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Lowered by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $49,164,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $78.88 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $80.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

