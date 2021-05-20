iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 82,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,436,647 shares.The stock last traded at $151.23 and had previously closed at $149.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,085,000 after buying an additional 1,100,694 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,419 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 566,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,685 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

