iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

IWF traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $252.94. 63,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,852. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.63. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $177.93 and a 1-year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

