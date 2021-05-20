iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Performa Ltd US LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Performa Ltd US LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,759 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,484 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,500,000 after purchasing an additional 274,385 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,633,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,535,000 after purchasing an additional 39,168 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,422,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,369,000 after buying an additional 144,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,866,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $162.48 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $170.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

