iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Boosted by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,438. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.10. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

