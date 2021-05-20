iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 6.7% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.17. 48,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,364. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

