iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 70.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 998,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,040,000 after purchasing an additional 172,635 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,825,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,357,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,371,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $184.36 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $189.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.70.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

