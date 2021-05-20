Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 80.18% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CVE IFOS traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.13, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Itafos has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$205.86 million and a PE ratio of -3.96.

Itafos Company Profile

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

