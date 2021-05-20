Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 80.18% from the company’s current price.
Shares of CVE IFOS traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.13, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Itafos has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$205.86 million and a PE ratio of -3.96.
Itafos Company Profile
Further Reading: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Itafos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itafos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.