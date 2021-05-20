Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ITMR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.03 million, a P/E ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.26. Itamar Medical has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39.

ITMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

