Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.19.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $115.31 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $63.48 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.00 and a 200-day moving average of $101.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

