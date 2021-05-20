Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,756 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $27,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of J. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $136.45 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.76 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.88.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on J shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.38.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

