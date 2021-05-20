James I. Freeman Sells 10,000 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Stock

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $1,306,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DDS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,011. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.06. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $152.19.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.94) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 24.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,843,000 after acquiring an additional 131,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dillard’s by 1,494.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 455,362 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dillard’s by 77.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.