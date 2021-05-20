JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.15 EPS

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com has a 52-week low of $49.33 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $94.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JD.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 110,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000. JD.com makes up 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

