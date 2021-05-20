JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.24 EPS

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.54. The stock had a trading volume of 852,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,402,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com has a 1-year low of $49.33 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JD.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 110,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000. JD.com accounts for approximately 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

