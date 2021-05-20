Jefferies Financial Group Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $247.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $247.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.51% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.
LOW opened at $190.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.26. The stock has a market cap of $136.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $115.52 and a 1 year high of $215.22.
In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lowe’s Companies
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.