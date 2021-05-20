Jefferies Financial Group Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $247.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $247.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

LOW opened at $190.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.26. The stock has a market cap of $136.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $115.52 and a 1 year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

