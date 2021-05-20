Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €21.45 ($25.23).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.59 ($19.52) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.45. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit