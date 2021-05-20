Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €21.45 ($25.23).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.59 ($19.52) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.45. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.