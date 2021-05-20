Jeremi Gorman Sells 35,103 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $1,859,756.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,918,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,642,288.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Jeremi Gorman sold 15,271 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $919,008.78.

On Friday, April 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,119 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $2,242,267.52.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $2,237,350.29.

Snap stock opened at $53.91 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

