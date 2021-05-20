Jeremy S. G. Fowden Sells 109,682 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 109,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,904,079.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,359,890 shares in the company, valued at $23,607,690.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeremy S. G. Fowden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Primo Water alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 300 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,100.00.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $17.17 on Thursday. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Primo Water by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at $128,454,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PRMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.