JLP Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 369,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. Brookdale Senior Living comprises about 1.4% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Brookdale Senior Living as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Brookdale Senior Living stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 28,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,856. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.86. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. Research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

