JLP Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

JLP Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. National Retail Properties accounts for about 0.6% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

NYSE NNN traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $44.72. 5,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,907 shares of company stock worth $2,783,339. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

