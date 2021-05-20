JLP Asset Management LLC Sells 10,480 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

JLP Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,480 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent comprises 6.0% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $37.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,962. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.55.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

