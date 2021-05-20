John Menzies’ (MNZS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

MNZS stock opened at GBX 310.50 ($4.06) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £261.77 million and a PE ratio of -2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 326.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 250.94. John Menzies has a one year low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 357.50 ($4.67).

In other news, insider Alvaro Gomez-Reino bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £119,600 ($156,258.17).

John Menzies Company Profile

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

