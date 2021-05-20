Jonathan W. Ayers Sells 7,632 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,190,437.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $11.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $539.24. 274,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,667. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.50 and a 52 week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

