JOYY (YY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect JOYY to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). The company had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. On average, analysts expect JOYY to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YY opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. JOYY has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average is $98.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

