JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$44.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PPL. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.00.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PPL opened at C$38.77 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$26.77 and a 52-week high of C$39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The company has a market cap of C$21.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.59.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -292.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.