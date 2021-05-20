Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $125.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.64% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.54.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.49. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

