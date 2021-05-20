JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LNNNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Leoni in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Commerzbank raised Leoni from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of LNNNY stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. Leoni has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

