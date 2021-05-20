Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KDMN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ KDMN traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $3.98. 26,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,923. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. Analysts expect that Kadmon will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

