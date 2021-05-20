Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.60

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.60 and traded as low as $5.00. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 1,185,071 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $379.96 million, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc develops, produces, and distributes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other auto parts.

