Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Gap Up to $110.73

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $110.73, but opened at $114.47. Karuna Therapeutics shares last traded at $115.43, with a volume of 43 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.10.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $552,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $770,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $3,086,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

