Keep Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.89 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $182.32 million and $5.89 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000882 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00074072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00019759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $463.59 or 0.01139289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00056770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.43 or 0.09533893 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 508,031,182 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

