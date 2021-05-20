Keller Group (LON:KLR) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keller Group (LON:KLR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on the stock.

KLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) price target on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday.

LON:KLR traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 818 ($10.69). 85,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,006. The company has a market cap of £591.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12. Keller Group has a 1 year low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 875 ($11.43). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 831.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 745.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a GBX 23.30 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $12.60. Keller Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

