Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €72.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.25 ($83.82).

G24 opened at €64.50 ($75.88) on Wednesday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a fifty-two week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 12.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €65.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.73.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

