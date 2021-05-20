Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $111.74

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.74 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 107.99 ($1.41). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 108 ($1.41), with a volume of 28,947 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 111.74. The stock has a market cap of £190.92 million and a PE ratio of 34.56.

Kerry Group Company Profile (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

