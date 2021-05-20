KeyCorp Boosts WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $125.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

WCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.78.

NYSE:WCC opened at $104.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $111.95.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,185.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,143,754 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,625 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

