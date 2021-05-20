KeyCorp Boosts WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $125.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
WCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.78.
NYSE:WCC opened at $104.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $111.95.
In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,185.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,143,754 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,625 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
