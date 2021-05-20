KeyCorp Increases EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $87.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.16.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG stock opened at $80.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of -154.88 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $86.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $2,454,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.5% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.