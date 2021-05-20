Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KYYWF shares. Peel Hunt raised Keywords Studios from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Keywords Studios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Investec began coverage on Keywords Studios in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYYWF remained flat at $$34.83 during trading on Friday. Keywords Studios has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

