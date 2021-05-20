Knights Group (LON:KGH) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH) in a research note published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday.

LON:KGH traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 428 ($5.59). 41,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,089. Knights Group has a one year low of GBX 338 ($4.42) and a one year high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 436.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 415.89. The company has a market cap of £353.56 million and a PE ratio of -194.55.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

