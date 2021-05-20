KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KNOP. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of KNOP stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $19.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.28.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 410.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 44,877 shares during the period.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

