KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

In related news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

