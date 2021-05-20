KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KNBE. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

KNBE opened at $19.48 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

In related news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.