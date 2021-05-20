Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. Kontoor Brands posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 272.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KTB shares. UBS Group raised Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 6.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at about $21,557,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 96.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 28,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.79. 2,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,598. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

