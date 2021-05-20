Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Shares Gap Down to $34.42

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.42, but opened at $33.26. Koppers shares last traded at $33.26, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $703.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,304.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,813. 5.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Koppers by 5,131.4% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 773,200 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at $8,051,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Koppers by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,581,000 after purchasing an additional 204,108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Koppers by 394.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 181,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Koppers by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,587 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

