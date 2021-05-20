Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,131 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

Shares of LMT opened at $385.54 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

