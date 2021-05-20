Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,130 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $3,650,000. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,601,000 after buying an additional 29,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 43.0% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

