Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

NYSE:MO opened at $49.44 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

